Pekin man sentenced to 5 years in prison for deadly 2019 car crash

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday a Pekin man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly car crash in 2019.

Jesse St. Clair, 47, plead guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death and driving without a license resulting in death.

Exactly two years ago on Dec. 10, 2019, St. Clair collided with another car on Springfield Road in Groveland Township, resulting in the death of Kaitlyn Guard, 20, of Pekin.



Court records show St. Clair had drugs in his system at the time of the accident. He admitted to police his license was suspended.

St. Clair has a laundry list of motor vehicle violations dating back to 1992.