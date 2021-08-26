Pekin man to spend 30 years in prison for attempting to produce child pornography

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has been sentenced to prison Thursday, stemming from child porn charges back in March 2020.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 30-year-old Sebastian Sale will spend the next 30 years in prison for attempted production of child porn.

In April, Sale pled guilty, admitting that he tried to entice who he thought was a minor girl to film herself engaging in sexual conduct and to email the video to him.

Last May, Sale’s girlfriend, Rachel Miller, was also sentenced to serve 30 years in prison in a related case. Investigators said miller recorded a video of herself engaging in sexual activity with a prepubescent boy, and sale later distributed that video through the internet.

Both have been in the custody of U.S. Marshals since their arrest in March 2020.

“Hopefully, the sentence Judge Shadid imposed will serve as a warning to others who may be inclined to harm minors and will make them think twice,“ said Acting United States Attorney Doug Quivey. “They will be caught. Along with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the United States Attorney’s Office remains firmly committed to the Project Safe Childhood initiative, and we will do everything we can to both prevent and vigorously prosecute crimes against children.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Washington, Ill., Police Department investigated the case. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Darilynn J. Knauss represented the government in the prosecution.