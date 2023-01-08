CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur.

According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.

Officers confirmed the trailer had been reported stolen in Peoria County. The car was also reported as stolen from Creve Coeur.

Norman also had a Dept of Corrections Parole Violation warrant for his arrest.

Norman was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.