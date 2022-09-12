PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For five decades, Pekin has held its annual Marigold Festival following Labor Day weekend.

The festival’s purpose is to showcase local art, jewelry sculpting and woodwork. The theme for the 50 year celebration was ” Back in Time” to celebrate the fest’s legacy.

Brandon Burling is a chairperson for the 2022 Pekin Marigold Festival. He thinks the fest has lasted so long due to the memories made.

“This festival has stood the test of time for 50 years, and countless memories that have been created. It’s about reconnecting, and reminiscing, and remembering why this festival has succeeded so much for 50 years. And I believe we’ll continue for another 50 years”, said Burling.

Matt Mallory is a local of Pekin and has grown up in the area his entire life. He has fond memories of his parents taking him to the Marigold Festival as a child, and now Mallory has that same opportunity with his own kids.

“Watching the kids excitement on their face when they see the different cool cars or trucks or different things, it’s fun”, said Mallory.

Pekin has been known as the marigold capital of the world since 1973.