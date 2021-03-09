Pekin Mayor hopes to start Court Street renovations this summer

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Renovations to a major road in Pekin have faced setbacks, but officials are planning to start the project in the late spring.

Those who have taken a trip to Pekin have probably found themselves on Court Street.

“It’s right up the middle of town, you’ve got to drive there to get almost anywhere,” said Caleb Fosdick, a Pekin resident.

Some say driving on this street isn’t necessarily looked forward to, and pointed out conditions of the road- especially potholes and bumps.

“When you drive a car that’s kind of lower to the ground, you feel all of those,” Fosdick said.

Pekin’s Mayor, Mark Luft, said the city will address those issues through a major project that is estimated to cost more than $30 million dollars.

“New curbs, new sidewalks-ADA compliant, and mill and overlay,” Luft said.

Phase 1 of repairs which will cover Court Street from Veterans Drive to Valle Vista Blvd. were anticipated in the fall, but the process of securing grants and COVID-19 has slowed expectations.

“With everybody working from home and certain aspects of the state not being opened up, it was just a combination of 2020 as a whole that slowed it up a bit,” Luft said.

Now, the renovations are moving forward on a new timeline.

“Hopefully this project will start at the beginning of May or at the end of June,” Luft said.

Luft said updates to Court Street are decades in the making and the city is working to see the repairs despite challenges.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s also rewarding to be part of a team that is stepping up and starting the process,” he said.

Luft hopes to have the entire project finished in the spring of 2023.