PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It is expected to be the last Pekin City Council Meeting for Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.

Luft said he plans to resign at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the start of Monday’s Pekin City Council meeting.

He was first elected as mayor in 2019, and also served as an Illinois state representative.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.