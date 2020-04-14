Pekin mayor names April 13 Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt Day

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft proclaimed April 13 Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt

Day. Larry Eckhardt was known to many in Pekin. He lost a battle with cancer on March 31.

On the day of his death, the city of Pekin lowered flags to half-mast to mourn his passing. The mayor said Eckhardt dedicated 15 years of his life traveling thousands of miles throughout the United States, honoring first responders and fallen soldiers.

Mr. Eckhardt’s passing hits home here in Pekin as he visited on three different occasions to honor each of our fallen soldiers by planting 2,000 U.S. flags on their funeral routes. Mayor Mark Luft, Pekin

Mayor Luft encourages the community to continue recognizing and honoring the sacrifice of all veterans and Larry Eckhardt who he calls a hero.