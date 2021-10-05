Pekin Municipal Airport named Illinois General Aviation Airport of the Year

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, Pekin Municipal Airport was recognized as the 2020 Illinois General Aviation Airport of the Year.

The recognition came from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics. Criteria for the award are based on cooperation and coordination with the Illinois Department of Transportation office, the airport’s safety record, service the airport provides to the local community, general maintenance of the facility, and more.

Located just south of Pekin city limits, the Pekin Municipal Airport serves the local business community as well as the General Aviation Community.

It is also part of the National Airspace System. People can fly their aircraft out of Pekin and go anywhere in the USA non-stop.

The Pekin Municipal Airport is home to dozens of privately owned small aircraft and has as many as 10,000 air operations a year since under new management.

“When I was hired, the airfield was in rough shape, the taxiway lights did not work, the runway lights were about to give out, and the runway needed to be replaced,” said Todd Dugan, the airport’s manager. “It’s amazing how much the airfield has improved in just four years and the change in perception of the airport in the community… From a dilapidated airfield to Illinois General Aviation Airport of the Year!”

The airport also recently hosted their 8th Wings and Wheels event. Patrons were able to tour several small aircraft that are home to the airport, have short airplane rides around the area, and check out dozens of vintage and custom cars.

The Pekin Municipal Airport, owned and operated by the City of Pekin.

The airport provides easy access to Pekin and the Greater Peoria Area with a single 5,000 foot paved and lighted runway, serviced by three instrument approaches.

The airport has terminal operations and self-service fueling available 24/7.