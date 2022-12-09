PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 53-year-old Pekin man Richard Wass pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

20-year-old Kolby Kincade appeared in court Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea for all three charges, which include first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

Kincade was arrested after Pekin police responded to the area near Pine and Cypress Streets after receiving a report that another man had beaten Wass on Oct. 31. Wass was transported to a Pekin hospital for treatment, but left the hospital against medical advice without being examined or treated.

Wass was located dead in his apartment on Nov. 11. Forensic pathologist Amanda Youmans conducted an autopsy on Wass on Nov. 14, and gave the opinion that the cause of death was blunt force chest trauma. Kincade later admitted to kicking in the door to Wass’s apartment and striking him in the head and body.

Kincade’s pre-trial discovery hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 10 a.m., and his trial for Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.