Pekin native helps small businesses create online shops amid pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses have been forced to close their doors.

But one website created by a Pekin native is looking to keep them open, online. ShelfLove, designed by Eureka College grad, Anna Palmer gives small businesses a place to sell online without having to make their own online shop.

Palmer, an owner of a small business herself says she and a friend got the idea after seeing small businesses struggling during nation-wide stay-at-home orders. She says many small businesses struggle to create an online presence.

Although based in Massachusetts, Palmer still supports her central Illinois roots.

“I still feel so much love for central Illinois and there are so many great people there that have helped me along the way, and so anytime that I can do something to give back to that community, I think it’s super important to stay connected,” Palmer said.

Shoppers can browse a variety of products including clothing, beauty, and books.

Businesses can upload their products from their phone and ShelfLove will do the rest. It is free to be featured on the site.

To find out how to put your business on ShelfLove, or to shop, find their website here.