PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One local author read her children’s book to St. Joseph’s students Friday in Pekin.

The book is called, “I’m Too Big To Be This Little,” and its author, Pekin native Corrie Salmon, said the book is 20 years in the making.

The picture book acknowledges actual events from Salmon’s life when she was told she was too big or too little to do certain activities. The book carries a message that Salmon hopes everybody can use.

“The point of the book is really realizing, you know, what you’re just right for, and I hope it gives people a message of contentment and being able to find the good in their situation,” Salmon said.

What makes the book extra special is the illustrators are from Ukraine. They are a couple who have been split up because of the war in Ukraine, but were able to speak over zoom to work on the book.