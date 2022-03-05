PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Pekin is getting kids on the ice.

The city celebrated National Try Hockey for Free Day at its park district on Saturday.

Several hockey associations partnered to introduce children to the sport. Central Illinois Girls Association is one of the organizations that came out to show what they can offer to young girls interested in hockey.

The young athletes laced up their skates and showcased their skills while trying to help kids navigate on the ice and play the sport.

Nate Weber, the president of Pekin Amateur Hockey Association, said hockey is a good way for parents to keep their children active.

“We want them to have an exciting day,” Weber said. “We want them to have a lot of positive energy and use that to channel into hockey and that’ll be a viable structure in their lives.”

He also said Saturday’s event gave them the opportunity to showcase to parents the variety of programs they can offer kids.