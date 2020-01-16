Pekin PD looking for missing boy

PEKIN, Ill. — The Pekin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing boy.

Police said the boy, 14-year-old Brett Rhoades, was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Rhoades is described as 5’10”, 250 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, blue jeans, and purple converse shoes. He wears wire-rimmed glasses and might be carrying a grey book bag.

Police said it is unknown where Rhoades might be. Anyone that might know of his whereabouts or come in contact with him is encouraged to contact the PPD at (309) 346-3132.