PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Chelsy Murphy was last heard from on Monday, Feb. 14 at about 8 p.m. via Facebook Messenger. What she is wearing or where she may be is unknown at this time.

She is 28 years old, 5’6″, 120 lbs, has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pekin Police Department at 309-478-5330.