PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police took to Facebook Monday to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway.

According to the post, 14-years-old Damien Davis was last spoken to Friday afternoon, April 1. He is 5’10”, 135 lbs., and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pekin Police Department at (309) 478-5330.