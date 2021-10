PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police are asking the public for help to help identify a suspect Wednesday.

According to a Pekin Police Facebook Post, the suspect is wanted in connection to a theft from a motor vehicle in front of the YWCA in Pekin, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 29.







Anyone able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Pekin Police at 309-478-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.