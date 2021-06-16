Pekin Police Department mourns loss of retired K9 Officer Ahen

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Pekin police reported a very important member of the department’s family has died.
K9 Ahen passed away on May 24 surrounded by his family and Pekin Animal Hospital staff, police said in a press release.
Ahen was selected from Vohne Liche Kennels in January 2012. Lieutenant Jones and K9 Ahen operated as a team until Ahen’s retirement in May 2019.
K9 Ahen continued his civilian life with Lieutenant Jones and his family.
Those wishing to honor Ahen’s memory are asked to send donations to the Pekin Police Department Foundation in his honor. The money will be allocated to help those in need, the press release states.
Donations can be made to the Pekin Police Department Foundation C/O Pekin Police Department, 111 S. Capitol, Pekin, IL 61554.