PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

According to Pekin police’s Facebook, 15-year-old John Bishop left his home on the south side of Pekin on Feb. 11 and has not returned.

He has been seen in the city since leaving and is described as 6’1″, 135 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Bishop was last seen wearing a black hoody, sweatpants, and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Bishop is encouraged to call Pekin Police Department at (309) 478-5330.