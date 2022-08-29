PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is looking into a shooting incident that occurred near Sherwood Drive and State Street Monday.

According to a Pekin Police press release, officers observed that numerous shots were fired at and hit a residence and a parked vehicle.

The preliminary investigation suggests that this was a directed shooting, and was not random.

The incident is being investigated by the Pekin Police Department Investigations Division and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pekin Police Department Investigations Division at 309-478-5306 or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.