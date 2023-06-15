PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– A reckless driver has left two dead in Pekin.

According to a Pekin police press release, two people were found on the street near Caroline Street and N. 2nd Street early Thursday morning. One of them, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A 46-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he, unfortunately, died from his injuries.

The injuries indicate that both were struck by a car.

Officers believe the car was traveling faster than the 30 mph speed limit.

The two victims were on mopeds.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Pekin Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Reconstruction Unit.

The car of interest in the investigation is described as a 2015 Chrysler 200 with Illinois Registration CH13681.

The car likely has front-end damage. The police are asking for the driver to come forward.

Tazewell County Coroner will release the identities of the victims Friday afternoon.