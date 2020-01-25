Pekin Police investigating a report of a man following a student after sporting event

Live Now
PEKIN, Ill.– An after school incident is under investigation in Pekin.

Pekin Police say a student reported an adult man following them outside Broadmoor Junior High School Thursday night. It happened around 6 o’clock after a volleyball game.

The police department is working with the school and district administration to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

At this point, Police are not sharing a description of the man or his car. They do say extra patrol cars will be outside the school next week.

