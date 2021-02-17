Pekin Police investigating Tuesday night stabbing near Sapp Street

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are investigating a stabbing that put one man in the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

On Tuesday at 11:54 p.m., Pekin Police responded to a call at the 100 block of Sapp Street after a stabbing was reported in the area. Police said a male suspect fled the scene of the crime.

They also determined the attack was not random and the suspect and victim knew each other. Police said they believe the two men were involved in a mutual fight.

Police called medical personnel to the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they identified the suspect and are actively following up on leads. They also assured there is no immediate threat or danger to the Pekin community.