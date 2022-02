PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are asking the public for help locating a missing runaway teen Wednesday.

According to a Pekin Police Facebook post, 17-year-old Isaiah Haynes was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m. Police did not release his last known location in the post.

Haynes was last seen wearing gray pants, black Nike tennis shoes, a gray Adidas shirt, and a brown coat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin Police at 309-346-3132.