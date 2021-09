PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are asking the public for help looking for a missing person Monday.

According to a Pekin Police Facebook post, police are looking for 61-year-old Daniel Anello, who has not been seen since Aug. 12.

Anello is 5’10” and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he might be wearing, but they believe he could be found in the Rockford area. Anello does not have his vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. VonRohr at 309-478-5339.