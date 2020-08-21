Pekin Police looking for missing man, 42-year-old Phillip Winger

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are requesting the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Phillip Winger.

The missing persons report said Winger was last seen outside his home on the north side of Pekin.

He has been missing since around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

He was last seen walking outside his home. Police said he did not say where he was going and family members said they do not know where he was going.

The report said Winger has some medical issues and his family believes he does not have his medication with him.

Winger is 42-years-old, has brown hair, blue eyes. He weighs 140 pounds and is 5’08”.

Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, and gray shoes.

Those with have information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call Pekin Police at 309-478-5330.