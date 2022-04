PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Pekin man Tuesday.

According to a Pekin Police Facebook post, 61-year-old Kevin Harlan was last seen on Monday, April 4 at 8:11 p.m. in North Pekin.

Harlan is 5’08”, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light gray camo sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin Police at 309-478-5330.