PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is looking for a missing teen again.

According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 16-year-old Josey Rosado is a missing runaway juvenile. She was also reported missing on May 19.

She is 5’0″ and is often seen with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin police at 309-346-3132.