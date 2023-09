PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old Friday.

According to a Pekin police Facebook post, She was last seen around Edison School in Pekin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Pekin police have not shared the teen’s name at this time.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a long-sleeved red shirt and black, red and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Pekin Police at 309-346-3132.