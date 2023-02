PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday.

According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where she might be.

Hardt has blondish/brown hair and brown eyes, it is unknown what she might be wearing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin police at (309) 346-3132.