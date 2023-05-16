UPDATE (2:36 p.m.)– Joy Erickson has been located.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered woman Tuesday.

According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 59-year-old Joy Erickson was last seen on May 8 and was last heard from on May 14.

Erickson is about 5’3″ and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She may be driving a white 2014 Chevy Captiva, license plate number DY69600.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin police at (309) 346-3132.