PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman Tuesday.

According to a Pekin Police Facebook post, 33-year-old Rainey Anderson was last seen on Wednesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. close to the river.

Anderson is 5’05”, and has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she would be wearing or where she might be.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin police at 309-478-5330.