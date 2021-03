PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a person of interest in a theft case.

The incident occurred Wednesday Feb. 24, at 10:50 p.m. at the Derby St. Laundromat.

Anyone with information on the individual is encouraged to contact Pekin Police Dept. at 309-478-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.