Pekin Police looking for person of interest with possible information about Monday night homicide

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is reaching out to the community to help identify a man who they say may have information on a Monday night homicide.

Police describe the person of interest as thinnish, in his 60s with dark hair “a little longer than a buzz cut.” He has no facial hair.

He was riding a non-motorized bicycle with red lights that wrapped around the sides. The bicycle may have a small box on the back.

Anyone with information about this man is encouraged to reach out to the department at (309)-478-5330.

Officers said at approximately 11:30 Monday night, they raced to a home on Summer and Derby St. after someone reported a woman screaming for help. There they found 59-year-old Tracie Turnbow with a gunshot wound.

She later died at the hospital, which launched a nearly 48-hour search for her killer, and ultimately led investigators to her estranged husband.