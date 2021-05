PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a retail theft suspect.

The theft happened at the Pekin Schnucks located at 1001 Court St on Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Police included two photos they took from video surveillance of the man they believe is the suspect.





Those who might recognize the man are encouraged to contact the Pekin Police Department at (309)-478-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 673-9000.