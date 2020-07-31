Pekin Police looking for suspects in Koch St. Mini Storage Burglary

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking for help locating two individuals involved in a robbery at Koch St. Mini storage.
The burglary took place at 5:10 a.m. on July 23. Security footage shows two individuals took part in the burglary.
The two individuals cut into and burglarized several storage units. A black Honda Motorcycle was among the items stolen.
Anyone with information about this Burglary is encouraged to contact Pekin Police at 309-478-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.
