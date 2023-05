PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin police need the public’s help finding a woman for questioning in a theft case.

According to Pekin police Facebook, the theft was on May 11 around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N 5th Street.

Anyone who can identify the woman is encouraged to call the Pekin Police Department at (309) 478-5330 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.