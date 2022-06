PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – The Pekin Police Department brought forth 25 charges and arrested 18 people between June 6 and June 9.

In a Facebook post, the department listed all crimes and charges from the past week.

Crimes include meth possession with intent to deliver, home invasion, resisting or obstructing a police offer, theft, and more.

Of the 18 arrested, only one was female.

The full list of arrests can be found here.