PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Pekin Police cars were involved in a crash after a low-speed chase with an erratic driver Wednesday.

According to Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles, at 5:17 p.m. Tazewell County vehicles did a welfare check on a vehicle stopped on the road near Remington Road and S. 14th Street. The vehicle started driving away when they approached.

The vehicle started driving erratically and the county asked Pekin Police for assistance.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped on Route 29 near Cupi’s. Three Pekin Police cars were damaged when they boxed the car in. The driver got into an altercation with police and was transported to a local hospital.

A Pekin Police officer was transported to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries. The officer has been released at this time. A second officer was treated by AMT at the scene.

The driver has been charged with aggravated reckless driving and aggravated battery to a police officer. Tazewell County will be issuing citations for the traffic violations.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.