PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department has responded to a mental health crisis at Good Tequilas near Eighth Street and Lawndale Avenue Friday.

According to officers on the scene, a man has been on the roof since approximately 10 a.m.

Crews are working to talk him down off the roof for a peaceful resolution.

