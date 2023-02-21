PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin Police Department needs your help naming the furriest edition to their team.

According to the Pekin Police’s Facebook, their former K9 unit, Bas, has retired. Bas was a full-service K9, which translates to them being a bite dog.

With changes coming to Illinois laws regarding de-escalation and use of force, Pekin Police Department still needs a K9 that detected drugs but also emphasized they want it to be part of the community as well.

Not only do we expect our new K9 officer to find drugs for us and track where needed, we also wanted to repurpose our connection with the community. We wanted a K9 officer that was able to interact with the community. One that can be pet and build that connection we have worked hard to develop in Pekin. Pekin Police Department

As a show of goodwill, Pekin Police are asking for the community’s help in naming the K9 unit.

The new K9 Handler, Officier Nicholas Appell, begins training with his new K9 next Monday. The naming survey will close on Friday. The name choices are Knox, Rocky, Axel, Max, and Dragon.

To vote for the new pooch’s name, click here.