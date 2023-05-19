PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) –According to Pekin Police Department’s Facebook page, 14-year-old Gloria Rosado ‘Beba’ and 16-year-old Josey Rosado are currently missing in the Pekin, Morton, and East Peoria area.

Gloria Rosado “Beba” is 5’7” tall and she was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, rainbow sandals or white shoes.

Josey Rosado 5’0” tall and she was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black pullover and black Converse Shoes.

It is believed that the girls will be together

If you have information regarding these two girls or know where they can be located please contact the Pekin Police Department at 309-346-3132.