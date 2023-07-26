PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department shared some information on how to stay safe during the high temperatures Tuesday.

According to the Pekin police Facebook update, The Pekin Police Department lobby will be open as a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower also confirmed that the lobby of the Justice Center will also be open as a cooling center.

During the hot temperatures, police are encouraging everyone to be alert for signs of heat-related emergencies and to stay hydrated.

Pekin police also encourage residents to sign up for Nixle alerts for local updates on everything from hot weather, snow emergencies, severe traffic and local events.

