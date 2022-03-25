PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Contractor scams are happening around the country, and the Pekin Police Facebook page wants people to be on alert.

“No matter how much we put warnings out, people still fall victim to it, so it does happen a lot. Our goal is to let people know that they need to do their due diligence, they need to find out whom they’re contracting with,” said Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles.

Ingles said it is important to get multiple estimates, as well.

“Get several estimates, bids, don’t just go with one, get several. Make sure that the estimates are itemized. If they’re not itemized, that might be a red flag. Don’t feel pushed into anything, take your time, make a good decision,” Ingles said.

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Jessica Tharp said research is one of the most important things to do when it comes to contractor scams.

“You have to do your research when you’re looking to hire someone in the home improvement industry, and the reason for that is this is a big investment, right?” said Tharp. “It doesn’t matter what kind of project it is, there’s a lot of money involved in home improvement, so it’s important that you do business with someone who’s trustworthy.”

Tharp said to make sure the contractor is properly licensed, and check how they respond to complaints.

Also, make sure to ask about lien waivers. A lien waiver ensures the money people pay the contractor is paid out properly to subcontractors and suppliers.

Warranties are also an important part of contract work, according to Tharp.

“Is it the lifetime of the product? Or the lifetime of the company you bought it from? Because sometimes if that company goes out of business, that means your warranty is no longer valid,” said Tharp.

She said getting a written agreement is also something to establish. Tharp said, “Without that written agreement, it’s very difficult to resolve any problems that come up because there’s no basis of what was understood between the customer and the company at the time of the sale.”

Ingles said those who think they have fallen victim to a contractor scam can contact SAFEBuilt or the Tazewell County state’s attorney.

For more tips and tricks on how to navigate contractor scams, click here.