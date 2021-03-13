Pekin Progressives hold rally on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — To honor the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death, the Pekin Progressives and Peoria Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a rally Saturday morning, March 13.

Participants showed up at approximately 11 a.m. at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin with protest signs and banners. Much of their time was spent holding up the signs along the entrance to the park as cars went by.

The event also included local speakers and audio presentations. Before the speakers began, organizers played the 911 call from Breonna Taylor’s house on the night of her shooting after police officers executed a no-knock warrant.

Throughout the program, several passersby shouted in counter-protest. The rally-goers remained peaceful.

“Until an event garners national attention, the change doesn’t happen,” said organizer Heather York. “So it doesn’t matter if we’re Peoria, Bloomington, Pekin, you know, Louisville, Seattle, it doesn’t matter where we are. Everybody coming together and hosting these strings of national events is what brings about the change that we want.”

The crowd celebrated the recent passing of sweeping police reform in Illinois, and acknowledged the racial tension that they said is part of Pekin’s history.

“Why does Pekin have anything to do with it? Especially given Pekin’s history with racial tension,” York said. “And I think the reason is exactly that. Pekin’s residents have become complacent with Pekin’s history. That or they just flat out ignore it.”