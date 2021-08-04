Pekin receives $600K grant to build new multi-use path for walkers and cyclists

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin will be getting a new multi-use path thanks to a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP).

The path is billed as an “extra-wide sidewalk” and will go next to Pekin High School that can be used by walkers and cyclists. It will connect Court Street to the bike trail on Stadium Drive.

“It will allow more people to access not only the trail, but the ice rink that we have on the northern part of the area as well as the [Pekin High School] stadium and Court St., so it gives greater mobility for a lot of different people and users of that sidewalk and area,” said Mark Rothert, Pekin City Manager.

Rothert said the project comes at no cost to taxpayers, and will give visitors easier access to the area.

“People that are using the sidewalks, bikers, walkers, all those trying to access the trail that we have that runs through the middle of the community …[this] gives us greater accessibility and connectivity with that multi-use path,” he said.

Rothert said “dollars are very tight nowadays” and the project would not be possible without the ITEP grant.

The next year will be spent engineering the project. It’s expected to break ground in two years.