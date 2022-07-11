PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday.

The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment.

The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property. Homeowners would have needed to remove snow accumulation of two or more inches, and any accumulated ice, within 48 hours of streets being plowed.

With the amendment rejected, the City of Pekin is expected to come up with funding to clear sidewalks in-house.

More information on the amendment is available on the city’s website.