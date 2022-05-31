PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Mayor Mark Luft was on hand for a Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a $6.2 million upgrade to a heavily used industrial road in Pekin.

Front Street runs along the Industrial Park next to Alton Pekin Ethanol Plant off Distillery Road in Pekin. It serves more than 800 semi-trucks per day, according to Josie Esker, city engineer in Pekin.

“Its been kind of a nightmare area for this honestly. This used to be a one-way road. It was only about 20 feet wide, We had 800 trucks had coming in, just stacked, waiting for each other in line. They would stack up all the way to the Pekin Bridge, sometimes on the highway,” she said.

The newly expanded and upgraded Front Street boasts complete replacement of concrete pavement, new gutters and curbs, new storm sewer and upgraded railroad crossing.

“We’ve widened the road, we’ve created these staging lanes so trucks can move more freely and hopefully keep them from backing into the highway,” said Esker.

Esker said the road upgrade project took nearly two years and its wonderful to be at the finish line. Nearly the entire project was funded through multiple grants.

“It’s a big relief honestly. This has been a major project on our plate for a long time. It feels good to drive it when its open, it’s really smooth and we’re proud of it,” she said. “Without this road, these businesses would shut down.”