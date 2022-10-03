PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration.

Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon.

Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three times a week on an elliptical.

Shoch gave credit to three things that have kept her alive for an entire century.

“Don’t smoke, get plenty of exercise and eat your vegetables,” said Shoch.

Shochs family came from all over the country to celebrate her monumental birthday.