PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents are now required to clear snow higher than two inches off of sidewalks within 48 hours after streets are plowed.

The new snow ordinance was passed by Pekin City Council in August. Residents who do not comply will be subject to warnings and fines up to $250.

Pekin City Councilman John Abel said he has been receiving many calls from concerned citizens ahead of the first snow storm of the season.

“Are they going to get financial tickets or citations? The ones that are gone for the winter, snowbirds…they’re very concerned they’re going to come home and find all these tickets and I think it’s going to be an experience for everybody to be quite frank about it,” he said.

Abel advised residents to check their latest wastewater bill for the complete rules.