“Pekin Restaurant Week” gives customers chance to win a grand prize

Pekin, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Chamber of Commerce is showing off the city’s local food scene and you can get in on the mix.

“Pekin Restaurant Week” runs from Monday through Friday this week.

Customers can support local businesses, get special menu options for the week, and even have a chance to win $100 worth of “Chamber Checks” that can be used at other local businesses.

In order to enter, customers must send three pictures of $10 or more purchase receipts from three different participating restaurants to the chamber’s website.

“It’s so exciting to feature some of these businesses and restaurants. So, we’re excited about it already. To have sixteen restaurants jump on board our first year, we also feel that it’s an exciting success,” said Pekin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy McCoy.

Customers can either dine-in or carry out to participate.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and more info about the weeklong event.